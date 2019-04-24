Revain (R) Achieves Market Cap of $51.28 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and OKEx. Over the last week, Revain has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $51.28 million and $1.56 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00428286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00992348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00185422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, BitFlip, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, Kuna and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

