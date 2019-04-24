Return Energy (RTN) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 155,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 86,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Return Energy Company Profile (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

