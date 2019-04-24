Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.30 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

