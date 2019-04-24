Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,860,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,972,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,032,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,455,000 after purchasing an additional 211,612 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

