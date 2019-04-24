Relx (REL) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

REL has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,006 ($26.21) to GBX 2,167 ($28.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Relx to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788.08 ($23.36).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,728.50 ($22.59) on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,781.50 ($23.28). The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.13), for a total value of £643,111.80 ($840,339.47).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

