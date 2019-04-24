Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7348 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

