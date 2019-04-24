Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 292,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tech Data by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.30. 5,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

In other Tech Data news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $329,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Vetter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,465. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/redmond-asset-management-llc-sells-1391-shares-of-tech-data-corp-tecd.html.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.