Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,848 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.56.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $760,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,798 shares in the company, valued at $37,608,552.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,254. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.04. 6,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,810. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

