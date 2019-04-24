Red Pine Exploration (RPX) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 140,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 320,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

