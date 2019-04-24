Re/Max (RMAX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Re/Max presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Re/Max has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $56.77.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.56 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 84.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Re/Max during the first quarter worth $30,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Re/Max by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,526,000 after buying an additional 198,539 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Re/Max by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Re/Max by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,738,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

