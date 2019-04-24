Raytheon (RTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. Raytheon posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $187.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $1,504,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $7,839,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon (RTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.