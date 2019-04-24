Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 223,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,566,000 after buying an additional 429,481 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $20,647,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

DOX opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

