Raymond James (RJF) Announces Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,310. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,683,000 after purchasing an additional 182,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

