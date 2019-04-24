Raymond James Cuts Conifex Timber (CFF) Price Target to C$2.30

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.12% from the company’s current price.

CFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.90.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

