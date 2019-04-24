Raymond James Comments on Canfor Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on Canfor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$13.31 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.