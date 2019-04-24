RA Medical Systems (RMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $4.46 on Friday. RA Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $73,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMED. FMR LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

