Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for SB Financial Group Inc Lowered by FIG Partners (SBFG)

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. FIG Partners also issued estimates for SB Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 286,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

