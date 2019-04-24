Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25.

HTLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.91%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heartland Express news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $30,898.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

