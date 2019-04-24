Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

SC stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 55,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,674,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 335.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 286,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 49,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,369.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $32,593.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $362,324.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,631 shares of company stock worth $530,559. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

