Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Raised by Analyst (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRZO. Ifs Securities cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 37,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $457,019.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,766.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,523 shares of company stock worth $1,584,394. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

