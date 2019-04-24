Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a report released on Sunday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barrington Research set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

Shares of SNA opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,430,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $6,028,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,327 shares of company stock worth $12,687,933. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.