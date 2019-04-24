Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Sunday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2019 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NYSE MGA opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. Magna International has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

