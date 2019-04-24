Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (COP) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,236,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.