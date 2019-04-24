Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.16.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

