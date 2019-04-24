Pure (PUREX) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Pure has a market capitalization of $32,512.00 and $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.02116708 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008362 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000279 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005014 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003798 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000721 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

