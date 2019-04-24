PTON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $281,481.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. PTON has a market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $281,481.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00426729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00998717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00183207 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,385,978 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.