Psychemedics (PMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Shares of Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Psychemedics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 10.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

In related news, VP Neil Lerner sold 9,057 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $136,760.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $220,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Psychemedics by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 250,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/psychemedics-pmd-sets-new-1-year-low-at-12-22.html.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.