Psychemedics (PMD) Posts Earnings Results

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 24.55%.
PMD stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,613. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.
PMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Psychemedics Company Profile
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.
