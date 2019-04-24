Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.