Procter & Gamble (PG) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.20

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.20 and last traded at $106.16, with a volume of 240636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chemical Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

