Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

