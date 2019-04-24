Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,515 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 120,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $130,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $324,681.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,489 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

