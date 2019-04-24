Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 988,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,603. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 523,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $9,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,033,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after buying an additional 2,158,932 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

