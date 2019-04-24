PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

