PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.65. 112,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.71 and a 1 year high of C$29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.36.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.330683963181983 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

