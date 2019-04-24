Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POWI stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 511 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $37,814.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,075 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $135,144.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,251 shares of company stock worth $5,639,290 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

