PokerStars fined $10K for taking Stakes on NJ School teams

New Jersey gambling regulators have fined PokerStars in breach of the nation’s sports gambling law for accepting stakes on New Jersey school basketball teams.

The state Department of Gaming Enforcement issued the nice about April 12, and published it on its website last week.

Get alerts:

Records filed by the country indicate that PokerStars accepted 216 wagers on a match between Eastern Michigan University totaling more than $ 2,700 along with Rutgers.

The business also took a single bet on a match involving the University of Pennsylvania, whose value wasn’t disclosed on the website of the division and Monmouth University.

PokerStars did not respond to messages however, the company voided the wagers was noted by the state and returned the money to bettors before the matches began. It also signaled the company acknowledged the bets violated the legislation, and that PokerStars had consented to the delicate as part of a settlement with the state.

The good comes as New Jersey lawmakers ranging up that take illegal bets on New Jersey school teams and are considering.

The bill, introduced by Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, a northern New Jersey Democrat and former casino executive order, was released by a state Assembly committee but has not come up for a vote. The affected companies would need to pay an additional fine equal to the complete quantity of prohibited bets they accepted and may have their sports gambling permit.

Caputo introduced the charge out of frustration with what he believed insufficient fines handed out prior fall to 2 gaming firms who took similar college bets that were illegal.

The Golden Nugget casino and Caesars Entertainment were penalized for carrying these stakes, with Caesars fined $2,000 for taking bets on a Rutgers-Kansas football match in September, and Golden Nugget forfeiting $390 in stakes it took on numerous college games involving New Jersey teams. Caesars Entertainment works two Atlantic City casinos that have sports novels: Harrah’s and Bally’s.

Wagers are prohibited by state law on school games that take place , regardless of where the sport is performed, or on school teams in New Jersey.

___

Follow Wayne Parry in http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC