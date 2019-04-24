PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $118,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 137,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

