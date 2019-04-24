PlayAGS (AGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of AGS opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of -171.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

