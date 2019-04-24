Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of FFIN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.49 per share, with a total value of $302,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,586,623.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

