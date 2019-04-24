Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight Rating for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

ATVI opened at $46.51 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,610,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,247,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 136,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,010,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,616,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $347,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

