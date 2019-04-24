Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on KeyCorp’s FY2019 Earnings (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 853.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.