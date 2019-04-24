Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Vice Chairman Sells $90,784.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $90,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,115.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PNFP stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,354. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

