Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 38,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

