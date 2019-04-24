Pier Capital LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $143,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,676. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

