Pier Capital LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,743 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.83. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $355.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,500. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pier Capital LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/pier-capital-llc-has-7-51-million-holdings-in-national-vision-holdings-inc-eye.html.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.