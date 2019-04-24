Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

