People’s United Financial (PBCT) Downgraded to Market Perform at FIG Partners

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by stock analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.18 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $111,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

