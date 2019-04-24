People (PEO) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Desjardins

People (CVE:PEO) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.00 price objective on People and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC set a C$9.25 price target on People and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get People alerts:

PEO stock opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.27 million and a PE ratio of -48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$8.52.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that People will post 0.169999999553219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.