Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
