Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

